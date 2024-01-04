PHOTO
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday his "working assumption" was that a national election would be held "in the second half of this year", PA Media reported.
(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
A national election would be held "in the second half of this year"
PHOTO
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday his "working assumption" was that a national election would be held "in the second half of this year", PA Media reported.
(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.