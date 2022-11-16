British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices after data showed inflation had risen to a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances," Hunt said in a statement, ahead of his upcoming budget on Thursday.

"That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books." (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)



