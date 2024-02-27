Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit on Tuesday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement posted on his Telegram account.

Zelenskiy wrote that the primary topics of discussion would be Kyiv's Peace Formula framework for ending Russia's invasion, as well as the return of captives and deported people.

Ukraine has held several multilateral meetings to discuss the peace formula with representatives from dozens of countries.

Kyiv hopes to hold a Peace Summit in Switzerland involving the leaders of those nations this spring.

"Now we are very close to holding the first Peace Summit and we count on continued active support from Saudi Arabia," Zelenskiy wrote in his statement.

Saudi Arabia has previously acted as a mediator in prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy said he was sure his meeting on Tuesday would "bring results" in this regard.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk and Max Hunder; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ed Osmond)