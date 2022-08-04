Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday.

Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and nearby rail bridge, Britain said in a defence update on Twitter.

"The radar reflectors are likely being used to hide the bridge from synthetic aperture radar imagery and possible missile targeting equipment. This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems," Britain said. (Reporting by Nivedita Hazra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



Reuters