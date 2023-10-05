New car sales in Britain rose roughly 20% in September from a year earlier, driven largely by an increase in registrations by fleets, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday.

Overall battery-electric vehicle volumes also rose in the month but uptake declined for private consumers, who receive no purchase incentives, unlike motorists in other major markets, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed.

SMMT had said last month the transition to electric cars in Britain would be hindered by any confusion over climate policy and the need for better incentives for customers.

The industry body will provide the final figures for September at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)



