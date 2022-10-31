The number of mortgages approved by British lenders eased back in September, roughly as expected, while lending to consumers also slowed, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Mortgage approvals totalled 66,789 last month, down from 74,422 in August. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to approvals of 67,000.

The BoE said net unsecured consumer credit rose by 745 million pounds ($861 million) in September, the smallest monthly increase since December 2021, following a 1.215 billion pound increase in August. ($1 = 0.8656 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)



