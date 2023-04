UK labour union Unite said on Wednesday that its members employed by pharmaceutical company GSK Plc will stage a series of walkouts throughout May in a dispute over pay.

Unite said its 750 members voted for strike action, having rejected the company's "significantly below inflation rate pay offer" of a 6% pay increase and a one-off lump sum of 1,300 pounds ($1,614.7).

