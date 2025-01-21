LONDON - British pay growth in the private sector picked up in the three months to November but a plunge in payrolls added to signs of a softer labour market, according to data on Tuesday that offered mixed signals for Bank of England interest rate-setters.

Private-sector average weekly earnings growth excluding bonuses - a measure watched closely by the BoE as a gauge of domestic inflation pressure - rose to 6.0% in the three months to November from 5.5% in the three months to October.

In November, the central bank forecast this measure will show annual growth of 5.1% for the fourth quarter as a whole.

The jobless rate rose slightly to 4.4% in the three months to November, its highest since the three months to May, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Pay growth for the whole economy, excluding bonuses, was 5.6% higher in the three months to the end of November than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had pointed to regular wage growth of 5.5%.

Data from the tax office showed the number of employees numbers dropped by 47,000 in December, the biggest drop since November 2020 and following a 32,000 drop a month earlier.

