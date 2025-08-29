Airbus workers in Britain have postponed strikes planned for next month after receiving a new pay offer from the European planemaker, trade union Unite said on Friday.

Unite, which represents more than 3,000 aircraft fitters and engineers at Airbus, had planned 10 days of strikes from September 2 over demands for better pay.

But the union said it had secured an "improved" offer from Airbus following further talks.

Union members working at Airbus' Filton and Broughton factories, in southwest England and northern Wales respectively, will vote on the new offer in a ballot from September 12-19.

Should staff reject that offer, industrial action will resume on September 23 and 24, Unite said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)