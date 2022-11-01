British house prices recorded their first monthly fall since July 2021 last month, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, after the market was hit by turmoil during Prime Minister Liz Truss's short-lived premiership.

House prices fell 0.9% in October after being unchanged in September, while they are 7.2% higher than a year earlier, slowing from the annual rise of 9.5% seen in September, figures from Nationwide Building Society showed. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)



