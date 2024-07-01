PHOTO
British house prices rose by 0.2% in June from May, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Monday.
Prices were 1.5% higher than in June last year, the data showed.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)
Prices were 1.5% higher than in June last year
PHOTO
British house prices rose by 0.2% in June from May, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Monday.
Prices were 1.5% higher than in June last year, the data showed.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.