The volume of Russia's oil products output fully meets current demand for fuel, taking into account the redirection of some gasoline and diesel exports to the domestic market as well as the use of stockpiles, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Some domestic media outlets have reported shortages of fuel across Russia as a weaker rouble has increased the profitability of exports, thus facilitating overseas supplies. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)