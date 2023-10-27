Russian wholesale gasoline prices were steady on Friday, while diesel prices edged up amid government efforts to ensure stability on the domestic fuel market.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices were down 0.04% on the day at 50,629 roubles ($544.87) per metric ton, data from the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Diesel prices rose by 0.15% on the day to 56,377 roubles per metric ton, exchange data showed.

For the week, gasoline prices declined by 2.45%, while diesel decreased by 2.18%

Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high prices and shortages. The government eased restrictions on Oct. 6, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline, but kept measures on gasoline exports in place.

($1 = 92.9200 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)



