The Russian rouble was holding above 60 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as Moscow-based analysts said they were focused on the start of the G20 summit in Bali, China's zero-COVID policy and global oil prices.

By 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.25% stronger against the dollar at 60.41 and down 0.1% versus the euro at 62.33 .

Western leaders are expected to scold Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Indonesia over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and use the opportunity to press the likes of China and India to take a tougher stance against Moscow.

The Russian currency has advanced slightly in recent sessions and analysts said the rouble could start to test the 60 mark against the U.S. dollar in the coming days, supported by a month-end tax period in which companies convert foreign currency earnings into roubles to cover domestic liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.16% at $93.29 a barrel.

Any easing of Beijing's strict anti-COVID policies, meanwhile, could provide a fillip to a key trading partner for Russia.

"We could expect an increase in both regular and parallel imports in the near future - and an increase in demand for Chinese currency," analysts at Moscow-based Otkritie Broker wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

The rouble was down 0.14% against the yuan in Moscow trading at 8.545.

The yuan has become an increasingly important currency pair for the rouble after the imposition of Western sanctions and Moscow's push to foster trade, economic and security ties with China.

Russian stock indexes were also up in morning trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% at 1176.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose 0.4% to 2,253.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Jake Cordell Editing by David Goodman )



