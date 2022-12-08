Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to offer more OFZ debt issues with floating rates, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Thursday, and plans to offer a full range of debt instruments to reach its 3.5-trillion-rouble ($55.64 billion) borrowing target in 2023.

The finance ministry equalled its record for the largest volume of OFZ bonds sold at a single debt auction on Wednesday, continuing to borrow heavily as an oil price cap that could squeeze export revenues kicked in. ($1 = 62.9000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)