Romania's defence ministry has asked parliament's approval to start the procedure of buying 32 latest generation F-35 fighter planes for $6.5 billion, local news platform Profit.ro said on Tuesday.

The plan to buy F-35 planes, which are made by U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp in a government-to-government deal was approved by Romania's supreme defence council (CSAT) in April.

The defence ministry is asking for parliament's preliminary approval to initiate this year the purchase plan, which in the first stage will include 32 planes, logistics and training services, flight simulators and ammunition. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish)