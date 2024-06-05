Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany were still closed to cargo shipping on Wednesday after heavy rain in the region increased water levels, navigation authorities said.

Rhine river shipping stopped around Maxau and Mainz in south Germany, the German inland waterways navigation agency said. The river had been closed to freight shipping over the weekend after heavy rain caused extensive flooding.

The high water warning centre in the south German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Rhine water levels were expected to fall after dryer weather and Maxau is currently forecast to reopen to shipping early on Friday.

Shipping on northern sections of the river is operating normally including the important points of Duisburg, Cologne and Duesseldorf.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges and the blockage prevents vessels sailing to Switzerland.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

The Rhine has repeatedly suffered from low water levels because of unusually dry summers in recent years. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



