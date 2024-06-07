Germany's Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Friday published a draft of future new offshore wind energy area development plans, aiming for an expansion of up to 60 gigawatts (GW) by 2037.

The plan draft contains specifications for offshore wind energy expansion by 2037, BSH said, adding that some 36 GW of the 60 GW planned will be built on so-called acceleration areas, meaning construction and operation permits for offshore wind turbines will be relaxed there.

"The draft area development plan shows that offshore wind energy will continue to be an essential pillar in the transformation of the energy system in the long term," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray)



