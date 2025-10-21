QatarEnergy announced the commencement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery, storage, and regasification at the Isle of Grain terminal, operated by National Grid, in the UK.

QatarEnergy highlighted that the capacity of up to 7.2 million tonnes per annum will be utilized pursuant to a long-term agreement signed in October 2020. The first LNG cargo to be delivered under the agreement was successfully unloaded at the Isle of Grain terminal on July 15, marking the start of the 25-year term of the agreement, the statement read.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Eng Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, said: “We are pleased to commence utilization of the LNG storage, and regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal. This is an important milestone, which expands our LNG storage portfolio, and marks a significant step in QatarEnergy’s strategic expansion into the UK gas market through Europe’s largest LNG receiving terminal”.

