LISBON - Portugal's economic growth accelerated to 2.6% in the first quarter from the last three months of 2021, when the expansion clocked a revised 1.7%, stoked by private consumption, official data showed on Friday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate that gross domestic product also expanded 11.9% from a year earlier, well above 5.9% registered in the preceding quarter.

Earlier this month, Portugal's government trimmed its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.9%, in line with last year's rebound from the pandemic-induced recession of 2020, while it saw inflation accelerating sharply to 4% due to the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)