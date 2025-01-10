Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), has concluded an official visit to the Republic of Portugal aimed at fostering effective strategic partnerships and exchanging best practices to achieve excellence in protecting public resources.

During the visit, Abushibs met with several ministers and leaders to explore avenues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of oversight, auditing, and promoting integrity.

Among those he met were Filipa Urbano Calvão, President of the Court of Auditors in Portugal, and António Pires da Graça, Head of the National Anti-Corruption Mechanism in Portugal.

The UAEAA also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance governance systems, emphasising the active role of regulatory sectors responsible for oversight and integrity and their integrated coordination approach to achieving sustainable national resources, as well as presenting innovative technical solutions it employs to support its strategy of promoting transparency, governance, and accountability.

According to the UAEAA, aligning expertise and exchanging global best practices, alongside showcasing effective models applied to improve audit efficiency, reflect the UAE's strategy of enhancing international cooperation across various fields.