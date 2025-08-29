Portugal's economy grew 0.6% in the second quarter from the previous three months when it shrank 0.4%, in a rebound led by private consumption and exports, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Friday, confirming its flash estimate.

In its second reading of gross domestic product, INE also confirmed its year-on-year growth estimate released at the end of last month, at 1.9%, accelerating from a 1.7% expansion in January-March.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip and Inti Landauro)