Poland's government expects inflation to be 4.1% in 2025, the assumptions for the 2025 budget showed on Thursday.
The government sees gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 3.7% in 2025. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz)
