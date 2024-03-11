Poland's central bank provided two sets of economic forecasts in its latest inflation report, one for a scenario in which anti-inflation measures are extended by the government and another for a scenario in which they are not.

The bank expects inflation to be 3.0% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025 if zero VAT on food and measures to keep household energy prices down are extended. If they are not extended it expects inflation to be 5.7% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper)



