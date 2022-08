Poland is approaching the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle but there is room for further rate hikes, central banker Henryk Wnorowski told private broadcaster Biznes24 on Tuesday.

Wnorowski said he maintained his view that the main rate could peak at between 6% and 7%.

Poland's main interest rate currently stands at 6.5%.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Jason Neely)



