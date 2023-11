Polish central banker Wieslaw Janczyk said he sees significant room to cut interest rates in 2024 and beyond, but much will depend on the formation of the new government, the state press agency PAP reported.

Earlier this month, the Monetary Policy Council kept the main interest rate unchanged at 5.75%, surprising most analysts who expected a 25-basis-point cut after a total 100 bp of cuts over September and October. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)