Poland's unemployment rate for August is estimated to remain at 4.9%, Poland's Labour Minister Marlena Maląg said on Tuesday.
Poland's unemployment rate in July was 4.9%. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz)
