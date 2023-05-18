Energy supplier National Grid posted a 15% jump in annual operating profit on Thursday, helped by its U.S. businesses and higher contribution from the National Grid Ventures unit.

The utility, which runs Britain's energy systems, said its underlying operating profit from continuing operations rose to 4.58 billion pounds ($5.78 billion) in the year ended March 31, from 3.99 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



