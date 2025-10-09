LONDON - The London Metal Exchange laid out plans on Thursday aimed at boosting volumes and liquidity of its options market by shifting trading to its electronic system.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said it would publish a market consultation later this year on a planned move to automated option expiry and changing from American to European-style options.

European-style options can be exercised only at expiration while American style can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.

"LME options volumes as a percentage of LME futures volumes remain low relative to peer markets, demonstrating a significant opportunity to grow liquidity by standardising and modernising the LME options offering," the LME said in a statement.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , said it planned to implement the changes in the second half of 2026.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)