LONDON - Britain’s stock market is outperforming Wall Street in 2025, and the UK economy has enjoyed the fastest growth of any G7 country during the first half of the year. Yet British investors are mostly missing out while foreign buyers are reaping the benefits.

The UK stock market has been plagued by sluggish performance and a dearth of IPOs for so long that any good news has a tendency to travel quickly among the local investor community.

Last week, I received several emails about a study from Schroders showing that U.S. investors were moving more money into UK stocks than anywhere else. Indeed, after withdrawing almost $100 billion from the UK between 2020 and 2022, the last three years have seen persistent inflows from Americans.

Unfortunately, this optimism about UK stocks doesn’t appear to be shared by UK investors. According to the Investment Association, a UK trade body, retail investors have sold more than £50 billion ($68 billion) in UK equity funds over the last five years while buying more than £25 billion ($34 billion) in international equity funds. And unlike American investors, the domestic crowd has not warmed to UK stocks in the last three years.

Brits’ pessimism regarding their own country is by no means a new phenomenon, particularly if we use consumer sentiment as a gauge. While it has been negative on average for over 40 years, consumers have become much more pessimistic since the end of the financial crisis in 2009. This national gloom has affected both institutional and retail investors. In 1997, UK pension funds on average invested 53% of their assets in UK stocks. By 2022, that had dropped to 6%, according to a study by the think tank New Financial.

Perhaps then it shouldn’t be surprising that the UK economy is doing well not because of the British but despite them. In the first half of 2025, the UK was the fastest-growing G7 country, recording a 2.2% annualised GDP expansion, compared to 1.2% for the U.S. and 1.4% for the euro zone.

But the UK’s surprisingly strong economic activity in the first six months of 2025 came despite lacklustre annualized household consumption growth of 0.9% and a so-so business investment expansion of 1.7%. The main driver of GDP strength was a 20% annualised drop in the UK’s trade deficit as foreigners bought more UK goods and services.

WELCOME SURPRISE

Another group that seems to be oblivious to the recovery in the UK economy and stock market is UK analysts. During the Q2 2025 earnings season, FTSE 350 companies have beaten earnings expectations by 16.5% on average, while stocks in the S&P 500 beat expectations by 8.3%.

Given that roughly an 8% earnings beat is now expected in the U.S., share prices during the current earnings season have actually dropped by an average of 0.9% in the week after earnings releases. Meanwhile, in the UK, share prices have rallied by an average of 1.1% in the week after results, suggesting that investors have been pleasantly surprised by UK companies’ robust earnings.

EXCESSIVE PESSIMISM

Whinging is a national sport in the UK, but the degree of pessimism espoused by UK investors has arguably become excessive. And if I, a German, think that the British have become too pessimistic that means something.

Ultimately, the UK economy appears to be doing just fine, and most leading indicators point to a continued recovery of GDP growth in the second half of this year.

True, inflation has proven sticky, coming in at 3.8% in July, the highest level among wealthy countries, but the jump last month was largely driven by volatile transportation costs. There is also some softness in domestic services demand, and uncertainty surrounding possible tax hikes in autumn is weighing on investment slightly, but these factors are unlikely to derail the longer-term economic recovery. Meanwhile, international businesses are coming back to the UK markets. French media giant Canal+ listed in London last year, Greek energy company Metlen did so in August, and both Norwegian software company Visma and Italian food producer Newlat are expected to hold their IPOs in London.

Investors and businesses around the world seem to realise that the UK’s outlook is persistently improving. Now, if somebody could please tell this to the British, I would be much obliged.

