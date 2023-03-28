PHOTO
Lead of Finland's right-wing opposition narrows as parliament election looms
Support for the right-wing opposition National Coalition Party declined by one percentage point from last week to 19.8%
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.