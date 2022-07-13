Ukraine's air force denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had shot down four Ukrainian military jets in Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry said Russian forces had destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine along with another Su-25 and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, dismissed the assertion as propaganda.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



