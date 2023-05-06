King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla on Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony with celebrations marked by pomp and pageantry.

Here is the day's expected timeline:

- 6:00 am (0500 GMT) -

Celebrations kick off as viewing areas along the procession route in central London open to the public.

- 7:15-8:30 am -

Guests for Westminster Abbey -- where the ceremony will take place -- arrive at security check points. The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans.

- 9:30-10:45 am -

Arrival of overseas dignitaries, elected officials, foreign royals and members of the British royal family at Westminster Abbey.

- 10:20 am -

Charles and Camilla begin their journey from Buckingham Palace to the abbey, travelling in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach and accompanied by members of the king's bodyguard, the Household Cavalry.

The "King's Procession" will travel down The Mall -- the avenue leading from Buckingham Palace -- to Trafalgar Square then down Whitehall before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

- 10:53 am -

The king and queen consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

- 11:00 am -

Charles and Camilla enter the abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins. Charles will be wearing his grandfather King George VI's crimson velvet Robe of State.

- 12:00 pm -

Charles is crowned as the Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward's Crown on his head. Trumpets sound to mark the occasion and ceremonial gun salutes are fired across the country.

- 1:00 pm -

Service ends in Westminster Abbey. As he leaves the abbey, the king will wear his grandfather's Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold.

The monarch will wear the Imperial State Crown, set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

Charles and Camilla make their way back to Buckingham Palace in the horse-drawn Gold State Coach, at walking pace, as part of a larger ceremonial "Coronation Procession". They will be escorted by 4,000 soldiers in ceremonial dress.

Heir to the throne Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte follow in another carriage.

The king's estranged son Prince Harry and his brother Prince Andrew will not take part in the procession.

- 1:33 pm -

Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace.

- 1:45 pm -

The newly crowned king and queen are greeted by a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens.

- 2:15 pm -

Charles and Camilla and members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.

The photographer Hugo Burnand then takes portraits of the couple and family group pictures, before the king and queen have lunch with the royal family.