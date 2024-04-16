Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 6.034 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in February, compared with a surplus of 2.095 billion euros in the same month of 2023, data showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 1.7% year-on-year, while imports fell 6.1%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a February trade deficit of 851 million euros, compared with a deficit of 1.902 billion euros in 2023.

Exports to EU nations in February were up 0.6% year-on-year, compared to a fall of 3.0% in imports. ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Antonella Cinelli)



