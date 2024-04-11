Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in February, edging up 0.1% from the month before after a 1.4% drop in January, data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters survey of 20 analysts had pointed to a 0.5% monthly rebound in February.

January's data was revised to show a steeper decline than the originally reported -1.2%.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 3.1% in February, the 13th consecutive decline, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

In the three months to February it was down 0.7% compared with the September-to-November period.

ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FEB JAN DEC Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) 0.1 -1.4r 1.1r Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -3.1 -3.7r -1.6r Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) 0.4 -0.6r -7.4 NOTE: BASE 2021=100 (r = revised)

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in February: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods -0.8 Investment goods 3.5 Intermediate goods 0.1 Energy goods -2.0

