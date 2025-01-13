Investors reduced their bets on the pace of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England on Monday.

Interest rate futures were pricing about 43 basis points of reductions to the BoE's Bank Rate by December 2025 at 0737 GMT, compared with 50 bps - or two quarter-point rate cuts - expected on Friday.

Investors are bracing for more inflation pressures in the United States when Donald Trump becomes president which pushed up borrowing costs on both sides of the Atlantic last week with especially big increases in Britain where the government is planning to raise borrowing and the economy has slowed.

