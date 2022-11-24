The German economy is sending signals of hope, said Ifo institute economist Klaus Wohlrabe, after Ifo's business climate index rose more than expected on Thursday.

The number of companies surveyed that complained about supply bottlenecks in November fell slightly, to 59.3%, from 63.8% in October, said Wohlrabe, adding that industry export expectations had risen just into positive territory.

The pressure to increase prices is sinking continuously, added Wohlrabe, with 46.8% of companies saying they wanted to raise prices in the next three months. (Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)



