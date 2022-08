Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit of 471 million euros ($479.48 million) in June after a 95 million euro deficit in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Exports rose by an annual 13% in euro terms in June, while imports rose by 24% year-on-year, the KSH said. June 2022 May 2022 June 2021 Jan-June 2022 -471 -95 565 -2,158 ($1 = 0.9823 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)



Reuters