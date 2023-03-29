PHOTO
Hungary govt spokesman says "grievances" hold up ratification of Sweden's NATO accession
After months of foot-dragging Hungary's parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Finland to join NATO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.