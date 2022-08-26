Greek private sector bank deposits rose slightly in July for a fourth month in a row, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household bank deposits increased to 182.93 billion euros ($182.13 billion) at the end of July from 182.33 billion in June, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

Greece's economy expanded in January-to-March at a faster pace compared to last year's fourth quarter but its growth rate decelerated on an annual basis.

($1 = 1.0044 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)




