Greece's economy expanded in January-to-March at a faster pace compared to last year's fourth quarter but its growth rate decelerated on an annual basis, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.3% from an upwardly revised 0.8% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2021. The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 7.0% percent clip in the first quarter, slowing from an upwardly revised 8.1% growth pace in the previous quarter.

************************************************ KEY FIGURES Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 GDP (q/q, %) 2.3 0.8* 2.3* 1.3* 3.4* GDP (y/y,%) 7.0 8.1* 11.7* 15.0* -1.7* ----------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)



Reuters