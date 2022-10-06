French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that a priority was to establish European electricity interconnection lines and to lower gas prices in Europe, as European leaders gathered for the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Prague.

"I am ready to push forward all these projects looking into more interconnectivity," Macron told reporters.

A brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, the EPC brings together the 27 member states of the European Union and 17 other countries, including several waiting to join the bloc and the only one ever to leave it, the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Marine Strauss; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)



