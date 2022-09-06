Aluminium Dunkerque, France's biggest aluminium smelter, plans to reduce production by one-fifth in response to mounting electricity prices, a source close to the matter said.

The output cut will last at least until the start of next year, the source said. The site in northern France has annual production capacity of around 285,000 tonnes.

Other aluminium and metallurgical firms in Europe have lowered output as soaring power costs have hurt margins for energy-intensive industries. (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Gus Trompiz; editing by Richard Lough)