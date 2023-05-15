Four people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a hospital in the eastern city of Avdiivka on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"The Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, they hit a hospital," the official wrote on Telegram.

He posted photographs of a heavily damaged three-storey brick building that was missing a chunk of its side and had spewed rubble and debris onto the ground.

He called on residents of the small city in the industrial Donbas region to evacuate as fast as possible.

"Every new day spent in the Donetsk region increases the risk of becoming a victim of Russian aggression," he said.

Avdiivka was one of the main targets of a Russian winter offensive which was intended to reinvigorate Moscow's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, but made only small territorial advances in the east. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage and Toby Chopra)



