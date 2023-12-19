Finnish economy will continue to be burdened by recession until end of 2024 despite easing inflation, the Bank of Finland said on Tuesday.

"The operating environment outside Finland is difficult and the outlook for the economy continued to deteriorate during the autumn," Head of Forecasting Meri Ostbaum said in a statement.

The central bank expects 2024 gross domestic product to contract at a 0.2% rate instead of growing at a 0.2% pace, as it had estimated in September. It kept inflation forecast intact at 1%. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anne Kauranen)



