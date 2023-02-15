BRUSSELS - It would be better for all NATO countries if Sweden and Finland join the alliance together, not one after the after, Finland's Defence Minister Mikko Savola said on Wednesday.

"It's better for Finland, better for Sweden and also for NATO that we both become members as soon as possible," Savola said before a meeting with colleagues from NATO countries and Sweden in Brussels.

"It is better for the planning, we have really close cooperation with Sweden, which is our closest partner."

Finland and Sweden's application for NATO membership needs to be ratified by all current NATO members, but so far Turkey and Hungary have not done so.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month signalled that Ankara may agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)