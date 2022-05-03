LONDON - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with UK prices up after a market closure the previous day and Dutch prices down on stable supply.

In the British gas market, the June contract was 2.50 pence higher at 162 pence per therm by 0810 GMT, while the day-ahead price soared by 50 pence to 140 p/therm.

Traders said that the prompt movement up was over-done and likely due to a public holiday in UK yesterday when the market was closed and following declines last week.

The British gas system was under-supplied by 13 million cubic metres, National Grid data showed. Demand was forecast around 78 mcm above the seasonal norm.

Even though UK temperatures are forecast above average for the first half of May, wind output remains low, which typically increases demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 1.4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 5.4 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of neatly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

On the bearish side, an outage at the InterconnectorUK pipeline to Europe has been extended until May 7, which should keep more gas in the UK system.

In the Dutch gas market, the June contract at the TTF hub was 1.60 euros lower at 96.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the Q3 price was down by 2.11 euros at 97 euros/MWh.

Norwegian exports and liquefied natural gas supply was stable and demand is weaker, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Poland and Bulgaria had Russian gas supply cut off last week after refusing to comply with a new Russian payment mechanism.

At a meeting of EU energy ministers met on Monday, the European Commission said complying with Russia's scheme in full would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but promised more detailed guidance on what companies can and cannot legally do.

Poland started importing gas from Lithuania at a 20 gigawatt hour per day (GWh/d) rate from May 1 via a newly launched interconnector. In the next five months, the interconnector’s capacity from Lithuania to Poland is expected to rise to 57 GWh/d, equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres per year, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 0.88 euro at 83.92 euros a tonne.

