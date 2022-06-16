The European Union (EU) will support Egypt’s food security with an immediate relief of €100 million to provide finance for rural businesses and farmers, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press conference held by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on June 15th.

Accordingly, the EU will encourage investment in the local food production amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war which resulted in halting grain supplies to the entire world, von der Leyen added.

She also noted that the EU would invest €3 billion into the region’s agricultural, nutrition, water, and sanitation programs over the coming years.

