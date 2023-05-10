Europe's second-top court on Wednesday backed Irish airline Ryanair's challenge against Germany's Lufthansa state bailout in 2020 triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and approved by EU competition regulators.

"The General Court annuls the decision of the Commission to approve the recapitalisation of Lufthansa by Germany, amounting to 6 billion euros, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

It cited errors made by the EU executive in its decision.

The joined cases are T-34/21 Ryanair v Commission (Lufthansa; Covid-19) & T-87/21 Condor Flugdienst v Commission (Lufthansa; Covid-19). (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta;)



