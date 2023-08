European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday he was not ready to say whether the ECB should raise interest rates again at its next meeting in September.

"We will see what we have to do in September. I will not give any signals here," Nagel, who heads Germany's Bundesbank, told a panel discussion in the Austrian town of Alpbach.

